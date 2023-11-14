Modern Ghana logo
It's generally agreed in NPP that if Bawumia wins, his running mate should come from Ashanti region — Joe Wise

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu, known well as Joe Wise has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be given the space to select his Running Mate for the 2024 elections.

He however, noted it must be someone from the Ashanti Region as agreed by the party.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, Mr. Osei-Owusu, who is among those rumoured for the position, stated "It is generally agreed in the party that if Bawumia wins, his running mate should come from the Ashanti region."

According to him, Dr. Bawumia is aware of the fact that his running mate should be chosen from the Ashanti region, replying “I think so” to a question of whether the NPP flagbearer consents to the arrangement.

He explained that choosing a running mate from the Ashanti region would boost the NPP's chances given that the region is the party's kingmaker.

"We should give Dr. Bawumia the space to look at the whole game board and select but it must be someone from the Ashanti region," Joseph Osei-Owusu noted.

The Energy Minister, Majority Leader, Chief of Staff and Education Minister have all been tipped for the job.

Dr. Bawumia was chosen as the NPP flagbearer after the party’s internal polls on Saturday, November 4 which garnered over 60% of the total votes cast.

He is set to face the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama who was affirmed by the opposition party earlier this year with over 90% of votes, in what many tipped to be a fierce contest come December 7, 2024.

