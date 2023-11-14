Modern Ghana logo
Praise-singing partisan Ghanaians for coins cause of economic woes — Prof Gyampo

Headlines Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana
Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana

Ghana's increasing economic problems can also be blamed on citizens who praise failed leaders due to partisanship, according to political science expert Prof. Ransford Gyampo.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Prof. Gyampo observed these Ghanaians are hungry but often praise leadership when their party is in power.

The vocal political scientist implied that praise-singing attitudes prevent proper accountability from leaders leading them to relax.

He wrote: "We must not always blame the politician. We must also blame the excessively partisan Ghanaian who is hungry but fakes that all is well, just because it is his party that is in power. 'Itwa nkontompo ma wo saafee yiw a, 3da abow ano'."

The University of Ghana senior lecturer further stated that comparing little achievements between parties without improvements in lives is "sycophancy and propaganda."

Prof. Gyampo added: "Very mediocre record comparison when there’s no transformation and improvement in physical quality of life. Remain a sycophant and a propagandist on Social Media for coins and temporary gains, and let your children suffer!"

His comment comes at a time when the country faces serious economic challenges ranging from ballooning public debts, high cost of living, high inflation rate and others causing severe hardship in the country.

