Ghana's democracy still facing challenges — Dr Ibn Chambas

Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas

14.11.2023 LISTEN

Ghana may have made progress with democracy but the country is still confronting significant challenges, according to Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, a former United Nations Envoy to West Africa.

Speaking at STAR Ghana’s 3rd Active Citizenship Dialogue in Accra on Friday, November 10, Dr. Ibn Chambas said Ghana needs to better harness democracy for sustainable development as 70% of Ghanaians still grapple with poverty.

He questioned why access to healthcare, education and housing remain issues despite Ghana's democratic journey.

"Where are the dividends of democracy?" the ex-ECOWAS President asked.

Dr. Ibn Chambas noted that the answers lie in addressing governance complexities and fighting for fair global economic systems.

He noted that the socio-economic implications of governance lapses and unfair trade are seen in declining living standards.

There is also evidence that progress of the last two decades now "faces imminent challenges", he warned, citing stalled or regressing governance factors in the Mo Ibrahim Index.

The diplomat cited Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index which shows Ghana's score has plateaued at 43 out of 100 for three straight years, further bemoaning the country’s press freedom which has also declined to its lowest point in 17 years.

The former UN envoy stressed that active citizenship has a key role in confronting issues but governments must empower citizens for inclusive development through priority-setting, goal-making and people-centered policies.

Only through active citizen participation can Ghana overcome its test and realize democracy's full potential for sustainable progress, according to Dr. Chambas.