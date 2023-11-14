Modern Ghana logo
Bawku Municipal Health Insurance Scheme engage media on MyNHIS App

The National Health Insurance Scheme office in Bawku on 11th November engaged media for the support in educating the general public on the two mobile services introduced by the scheme to aid membership enrolment without visiting NHIS offices.

The Scheme Manager, David Samari said one can use his/her mobile phone to dial *929# to renew his/her membership without going to the NHIS office.

He added that with a smartphone one can download MyNHIS app from the Play Store for new registration and renewal.

Mr Samari explained that the MyNHIS app is applicable to those with Ghana cards.

According to him, the app is designed to make registration and renewal of existing members of NHIS without stress.

He noted that the new application is an addition to the several digital platforms introduced to make access easy.

Mr Samari added that persons who are 70 years and above can register and renew their cards for free but not via the new App. "Beneficiaries may have to access the service at the district offices," he indicated.

