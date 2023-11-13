2024 Budget: Scrap taxes on sanitary pads to make it affordable, accessible – Ghanaian girls cry to gov’t

Ghanaian girls and women across the country have urged government to factor period poverty into the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Ahead of the presentation of the budget by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta this week, the Ghana Civil Society Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) held a press conference on Monday, November 13, to demand a removal of taxes on sanitary pads.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Platform, Ms. Angel Cudjoe who is a young school girl urged government to develop an initiative in collaboration with development partners and private organisations to subsidize the cost of sanitary pads (locally manufactured or imported) just as it is done for condoms.

“Government to take immediate steps to scrap off Sanitary pad taxes: Government to expedite actions to scrap off the current taxes (import tax of 20% and VAT of 15%) on sanitary pads. Currently, one pack of sanitary pads ranges between GHC20.00 and GHC40.00 (depending on the location and brand). A Ghanaian woman or girl may require more than one sanitary pad depending on the flow per period cycle.

“The minimum cost of GHC20 is higher than the current national minimum wage of GHC14.88. This action would increase Ghana’s prospects of attaining related Sustainable Development Goals, particularly; Goal 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote well- being for all at all ages); Goal 4 (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all); Goal 5 (Achieve Gender Equality and empower all women and girls),” Ms. Angel Cudjoe said.

The Government of Ghana, under the Harmonized System Code 9619001000, classifies sanitary pads as ‘Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles’ which subjects them to a myriad of taxes including: 20% import duty; 15% Import VAT, and other import and statutory levies.

This means that under the current tax regime, taxes are imposed on a biological necessity that women have no control over; thereby making sanitary pads unaffordable and inaccessible, especially to low-income households.

Sanitary products are currently enlisted in chapter 96 of the Harmonized System, and that attracts a 32.5% tax on imported sanitary pads, which comprises a 20% import duty and a 12.5% Value Added Tax.

The impact of the taxes is the high cost of a pack of menstrual pads which is between GHS20.00 and GHS40.00

Among other things, the CSOs Platform on SDGs wants the government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency increase budgetary allocation to all Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies to enable them to provide separate WASH facilities for boys and girls that meet the WASH standards for all schools in the country.

The group also wants government to remove all Value Added Taxes (VAT) and straight levies paid by local manufacturers of sanitary pads and re-useable pads.

The Ghana Civil Society Platform on SDGs is convinced that if all products (sanitary pads, reusable pads etc.) are made affordable, accessible, and available, it will enable women and girls not to miss out on any educational and economic activities during their menstrual cycle.