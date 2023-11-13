Sokpoe Traditional Area inaugurates working committee for development

Sokpoe, a community in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region has inaugurated some working committees to help drive the affairs of the area and work towards its development.

The committees are also responsible for soliciting funds and relief support for residents affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage disaster.

The inauguration took place over the weekend inside the Christ Evangelical Mission Church at Sokpoe.

In attendance were the chiefs and people of the area, a representative of the Member of Parliament, and the District Chief Executive, opinion leaders, politicians of influence among others.

The Committees include Steering Committee, Documentation and Records Committee, Psychological Committee, Donations Committee, Relief Committee, and Legal Committees all consisting of citizens of the area with track records in seeking the interest of Sokpoe as a community in all their dealings.

They are expected to work hand in hand with the traditional rulers to bring peace, development and progress to Sokpoe.

Performing the inauguration, the Paramount Chief of the Sokpoe Traditional Area, Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, congratulated members of the committee and advised them to use every rightful means to lift up the image of Sokpoe.

Members of the committee pledged to use every resource judiciously and would not disappoint the community.

The occasion was also used to present relief items to affected people in the Sokpoe Traditional Area.

The items included bags of water, mattresses, and a cash amount totaling Ghc80,600 distributed to the 403 victims that were captured on the database. Each individual received an amount of GHC 200.

Interim Chairman of the Steering Committee, Emmanuel Yao Agbengu noted that "I created a WhatsApp group as soon as I heard of the flood. My people responded great and we started the contribution from there. In no time, we were able to raise GHC110,185.00 for our community."

He said the Steering Committee will use some of the residual money to provide tangible assets needed in some of the communities following the flood destruction like canoes, water tanks, and school materials, among others.

The victims were with joy as they felt loved and cared for.