Dam spillage: Lower Volta needs a representation on the VRA Board

Parliamentary Candidate for the South Tongu constituency, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Maxwell Lukutor has lamented the fact that the Lower Volta Area does not have representation on the management board of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

He said a representation on the board would factor in the concerns of the area in decision making to avoid similar disaster.

He explained that a representative from the Volta Region on the board would have contributed positively to the decision to open the dam especially those in the lower Voltalands.

"The VRA only made plans for the Upper Volta and left out the Lower Volta and didn't consider the repercussions and has cost us our livelihood. We urge the government to give us a Volta representative on the VRA Board so our concerns and pleas would be considered," he stated.

He stated that the disaster which has not happened in over 50 years has submerged their homes and destroyed livelihoods and inflicted a lot of pain on them.

"I also want to ask, what plans do they have on resettlement for the people who lost their homes. Are the people supposed to return to their collapsed homes after the water recedes?" he queried.

The programme was also used to inaugurate six working committees for the development of the Sokpoe area. They include Steering Committee, Document and Records Committee, Psychological Committee, Donation Committee, Relief Committee, and Legal Committee.

The members were tasked to work towards the restoration of the Sokpoe community.

The leadership of the committee promised to use every resource judiciously and work in the interest of the people.

Coordinator of the Steering Committee, Emmanuel Yao Agbengu, who was also the brain behind the initiative, explained that the total money received was purely by the benevolence of the citizens of Sokpoe in Accra and abroad.

He said the coordinators developed a mechanism to ensure that each person on their database which was collected receives GHC200 in cash and other relief items.

Gracing the event were the Traditional Rulers of Sokpoe, the Sokpoe Asafo, Elders from various churches in Sokpoe, Elder Prosper Adamaley, Assembly Member for the area Hon. Edmond F. Dickah, and the entire Sokpoe Community.

The victims were overjoyed to receive these items from the good people. They said though it may not solve their problems entirely, they could feed their families for a couple of days while trying to get back on their feet.