Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akosombo Dam Spillage: Chief of Sokpoe urges government for support for victims in his area

By Gertrude Edem Amuzu II Contributor
Social News Akosombo Dam Spillage: Chief of Sokpoe urges government for support for victims in his area
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Paramount Chief of the Sokpoe Traditional Area, Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, has urged the government to demonstrate care by directly lending support to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage, especially those affected in his area.

The revered chief said this on Saturday at a program organized to present relief items to affected people in the Sokpoe Traditional Area.

The items included bags of water, mattresses, and a cash amount totaling Ghc80,600. The database captured 403 people victims with each of them receiving GHC200.

According to Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, these items were solicited from natives of Sokpoe who are based in Accra and abroad. They raised a total of Ghc110,185 through an appeal initiated by opinion leaders of the community.

"We do not hope it happens again but I will urge us all to stay prepared," Togbega advised his subjects.

A representative from the office of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the South Tongu constituency, Kwabena Woyome, made some donations too.

In a remark, he advised the natives to stay united and join hands to support affected people who have lost their livelihoods due to the spillage, especially widows, people living with disabilities and children.

He explained that the donation is proof that Sokpoe does not only preach love but also demonstrates love. He explained that the items which included boxes of mosquito coils, bags of water, bales of used clothing and mattresses were parts of donations from benevolent people to the MP for onward presentation to the affected victims.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah

3 hours ago

Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and ribs – MP Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and r...

3 hours ago

Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace – Akufo-Addo “Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace” – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Family offers GH100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission staff Family offers GH¢100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission...

3 hours ago

ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23 #ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23

3 hours ago

Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi

3 hours ago

Police killer case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances Police ‘killer’ case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances

3 hours ago

Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia

3 hours ago

l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger dont know Muslim or Christian, NPP or NDC — Bawumia l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger don’t know Muslim or Christian, NP...

3 hours ago

Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu mourns Rawlings Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu m...

Just in....
body-container-line