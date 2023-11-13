Akosombo Dam Spillage: Chief of Sokpoe urges government for support for victims in his area

Paramount Chief of the Sokpoe Traditional Area, Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, has urged the government to demonstrate care by directly lending support to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage, especially those affected in his area.

The revered chief said this on Saturday at a program organized to present relief items to affected people in the Sokpoe Traditional Area.

The items included bags of water, mattresses, and a cash amount totaling Ghc80,600. The database captured 403 people victims with each of them receiving GHC200.

According to Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, these items were solicited from natives of Sokpoe who are based in Accra and abroad. They raised a total of Ghc110,185 through an appeal initiated by opinion leaders of the community.

"We do not hope it happens again but I will urge us all to stay prepared," Togbega advised his subjects.

A representative from the office of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the South Tongu constituency, Kwabena Woyome, made some donations too.

In a remark, he advised the natives to stay united and join hands to support affected people who have lost their livelihoods due to the spillage, especially widows, people living with disabilities and children.

He explained that the donation is proof that Sokpoe does not only preach love but also demonstrates love. He explained that the items which included boxes of mosquito coils, bags of water, bales of used clothing and mattresses were parts of donations from benevolent people to the MP for onward presentation to the affected victims.