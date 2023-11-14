Transport Operators Association back Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal

The Transport Operators Association of Ghana has strongly endorsed former President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal, viewing it as a pivotal shift transcending mere operational changes, fostering enhanced productivity and accessibility.

In a press statement copied to Modernghana.com, the association noted that the initiative is believed to break the constraints of time, offering drivers increased fuel access, improved convenience for passengers, and overall economic advancement, endorsed by various transport unions for its potential to enhance services and perpetually engage governmental agencies.

Read their statement below:

Press Release… 13 /11/2023

TRANSPORT OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (TOAG).

WE SUPPORT MAHAMA’S GAME CHANGER 24 HOURS ECONOMY PROPOSAL

As drivers associations the establishment of a 24-hour economy initiative signifies more than an adjustment in operational hours; it’s a paradigm shift that challenges the status quo.

This transformation will be the catalyst for heightened productivity, fostering a more responsive, and accessible government.

The 24 hour economy will encourage our workforce unleash a realm of accessibility previously confined by the constraints of time.

We the Transport Operators are solidly in support of this this proposal, we will get access to the fueling station at any time without fear of closure.

The 24-hour economy will dismantle the barriers of time and usher us into an era of unprecedented convenience for we the drivers, our passengers and the country in a whole.

The 24 hour economy will serve as a catalyst for progress and opening avenues for increment in economic activities and improved public services.

With a 24 hours economy, Government will transition into a state of perpetual operation hence we can work with DVLA and others related agencies anytime.

We by this statement mentioning that, all other transport unions are fully in support of the 24 hours economy proposal.

Long live Ghana

Long live Drivers

