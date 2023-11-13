Roads Ministry commences nationwide fixing of malfunctioning traffic lights

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has begun a nationwide exercise to restore all malfunctioning traffic lights.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said It was also collaborating with the police to patrol those locations frequently to prevent damage and the theft of the traffic lights.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Police, shall ensure that all persons who cause damage to Public Road Infrastructure are made to face the full rigours of the law as stipulated in LI. 2180.”

The statement said the Ministry was concerned about the increase in the number of vehicular accidents, theft, and vandalism of Traffic Control Infrastructure, particularly traffic lights.

The Ministry said an inventory of defective traffic lights across the country revealed that many were a result of vehicular accidents, theft, and vandalism.

It stated that in most cases, the cost of replacement was equivalent that installing new ones, imposing an additional financial burden on the Ministry and the taxpayer for prompt restoration and maintenance.

The statement reminded the public that causing damage to public road infrastructure was an offense under Subsection 4 of Section 114 of the Road Traffic Regulation LI. 2180.

It urged the public to promptly report such incident to the Ministry.

“The public is encouraged to volunteer information on all persons whose actions cause traffic light damage for a handsome reward by calling 0302773906 or 0302787373 or police command center number 191 (all networks), 18555 on Vodafone and MTN short code.”

GNA