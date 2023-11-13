Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Roads Ministry commences nationwide fixing of malfunctioning traffic lights

Social News Roads Ministry commences nationwide fixing of malfunctioning traffic lights
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has begun a nationwide exercise to restore all malfunctioning traffic lights.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said It was also collaborating with the police to patrol those locations frequently to prevent damage and the theft of the traffic lights.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Police, shall ensure that all persons who cause damage to Public Road Infrastructure are made to face the full rigours of the law as stipulated in LI. 2180.”

The statement said the Ministry was concerned about the increase in the number of vehicular accidents, theft, and vandalism of Traffic Control Infrastructure, particularly traffic lights.

The Ministry said an inventory of defective traffic lights across the country revealed that many were a result of vehicular accidents, theft, and vandalism.

It stated that in most cases, the cost of replacement was equivalent that installing new ones, imposing an additional financial burden on the Ministry and the taxpayer for prompt restoration and maintenance.

The statement reminded the public that causing damage to public road infrastructure was an offense under Subsection 4 of Section 114 of the Road Traffic Regulation LI. 2180.

It urged the public to promptly report such incident to the Ministry.

“The public is encouraged to volunteer information on all persons whose actions cause traffic light damage for a handsome reward by calling 0302773906 or 0302787373 or police command center number 191 (all networks), 18555 on Vodafone and MTN short code.”

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah

3 hours ago

Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and ribs – MP Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and r...

3 hours ago

Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace – Akufo-Addo “Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace” – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Family offers GH100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission staff Family offers GH¢100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission...

3 hours ago

ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23 #ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23

3 hours ago

Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi

3 hours ago

Police killer case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances Police ‘killer’ case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances

3 hours ago

Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia

3 hours ago

l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger dont know Muslim or Christian, NPP or NDC — Bawumia l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger don’t know Muslim or Christian, NP...

3 hours ago

Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu mourns Rawlings Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu m...

Just in....
body-container-line