Otumfuo calls for public support to fight breast cancer

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The King of Ashanti Kingdom, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for public support in the fight against breast cancer in Ghana and in the sub-Sahara.

According to the King, the fight should not be left alone to Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, the face of breast cancer awareness in the country and her team.

He stated that “it is a collective responsibility of everyone to ensure that women in the country are well educated on the disease to save them from needless and premature deaths.”

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the call when the President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai led a group of partners to inform him of the intention of constructing an oncology hospital in the Ashanti region.

The partners who visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi during the last Awukudae celebration were Global Health Catalyst, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

The Asantehene who has been supporting the crusade against breast cancer, released 52-acre land to Peace and Love Hospital for expansion, which will be used for the oncology hospital project.

“Breast cancer should be treated as a national crisis and therefore must not be left to Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai alone. She needs the support of everyone in the country in her quest to save our women from dying,” the King said.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai briefing the Asantehene said the hospital will solely be responsible for the treatments of cancers to serve as a relief to people who have to travel to broad for high costs of cancer treatments.

She revealed that the project when completed will be named after the great King in appreciation for his commitment and dedication to the fight against breast cancer

