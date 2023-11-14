Department of Integrated Social Sciences of UniMaC -IJ gears up for maiden seminar

14.11.2023 LISTEN

The Social Anthropology unit of the Department of Integrated Social Sciences at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMaC-IJ) is hosting a seminar on the 22nd of November to discuss the implications of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) Law 111 on traditional inheritance systems in Ghana.

The seminar will take place at the University Auditorium at North Dzorwulu and will feature a keynote address by Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, an appeals court judge of the Republic of Ghana, with ample time for questions and discussions from participants.

The PNDC Law 111, also known as the Intestate Succession Law, was enacted in 1985 to regulate the distribution of property of persons who die without leaving a valid will or persons who fail to dispose of their property by other legal means. The law lays out a detailed scheme of who inherits what, based on a hierarchy of relationships that prioritizes spouses and children over other relatives. The law also recognizes the rights of customary heirs, who may have different claims than those specified in the law, but only under certain conditions.

The seminar aims to explore the ways in which the implementation of the law has affected traditional inheritance systems, which are deeply entrenched in Ghanaian culture and often involve complex webs of kinship, gender roles, and property rights.

The seminar is expected to attract a diverse audience of scholars, student practitioners, and interested citizens, including legal experts and the University community.

The seminar will provide an opportunity for interdisciplinary dialogue and collaboration, as well as for generating new insights and recommendations for addressing the challenges and opportunities of the contemporary inheritance landscape in Ghana.

The seminar is part of the Department of Integrated Social Sciences commitment to promoting intellectual exchange, critical inquiry, and social engagement on key issues of relevance to Ghana and beyond.