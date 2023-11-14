Modern Ghana logo
Drivers' Associations express strong support for Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

Drivers' associations have expressed their strong support for the establishment of a 24-hour economy, emphasising that it represents more than a mere adjustment in operational hours; it signifies a paradigm shift challenging the existing norms.

This transformative initiative is seen as a catalyst for heightened productivity and is expected to foster a more responsive and accessible government.

Transport Operators Association of Ghana gave their support for the initiative suggested by former President John D. Mahama in a joint statement signed by Nana Owiredu, Deputy National Secretary of Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana

According to representatives of the Transport Operators, the 24-hour economy will encourage the workforce to unleash new levels of accessibility that were previously limited by time constraints.

They expressed solid support for the proposal, noting that it would allow access to fueling stations at any time without the fear of closure.

The drivers' associations believe that the 24-hour economy will break down the barriers of time, ushering in an era of unprecedented convenience for drivers, passengers, and the entire country.

They anticipate that this shift will serve as a catalyst for progress, opening avenues for increased economic activities and improved public services.

Highlighting the benefits, they mentioned that with a 24-hour economy, government operations would transition into a state of perpetual operation, allowing seamless collaboration with agencies such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) at any time.

The statement concludes by affirming that all other transport unions are also fully supportive of the 24-hour economy proposal.

-classfmonline

