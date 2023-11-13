Modern Ghana logo
#ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23

Social News ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Pressure group, Fixing the Country Movement has announced the change in date of its intended picketing at the office of the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The demonstration, dubbed #ChaseJMKronoAirbus was scheduled to take place from Thursday, 16 November to Thursday, 23 November 2023.

The change in date is due to the upcoming funeral of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, slated for Thursday, 16 November 2023.

The new date for the picketing would be Thursday, 23 November 2023.

In a statement issued on Monday, 13 November 2023, the Movement urged its teeming supporters to “remain poised for the demonstration.”

-classfmonline

#ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23

