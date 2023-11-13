Modern Ghana logo
Police ‘killer’ case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances

The seven-member jury adjudicating the case involving the alleged murder of 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah by her police inspector boyfriend in Adum in the Ashanti Region failed to appear for court proceedings today due to a strike they have initiated.

Witnesses were scheduled to appear before the court on Monday and Tuesday to share their testimonies as planned during the previous hearing; however, the court has been compelled to adjourn the proceedings until December 4, 2023, owing to the absence of the jury.

Jurors have since the beginning of November been on strike to protest the non-payment of their allowances, thereby compelling jury trials to be on hold.

During the court proceedings, the judge called out the names of all seven jurors assigned to the case, but none were present.

Family members of 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, who were present in court, remain hopeful that justice will be served in the matter despite the numerous adjournments.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, the head of the deceased’s family, Nana Addo Barima, appealed to the government to address the concerns of the jurors in order to ensure their return to court.

“Today, there was no show in court due to the jurors’ strike. Today, we wanted to present our case, but that could not happen today. When we arrived at the court, we learned that the jurors were on strike, so the judge adjourned the proceedings until December 4th. We implore the jurors to return and assist the family. We also ask the government to assist the jurors in obtaining whatever they require so that they can return to court and help those in need,” he stated.

