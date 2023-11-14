Newmont, Dokyikrom battle over resettlement, compensation roadmap

Residents of Dokyikrom near Kenyase in the Asutifi South district of the Ahafo region appear to have been incensed by a comment attributed to the Communications and External Relations Manager of Newmont Ahafo South and North, Samuel Osei, to the effect that expansion works on Newmont’s Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) had stalled due to speculative structures by the people of the area.

The residents say they consider Mr. Osei’s comment as “unfortunate” and “insulting” because the structures he referred to as speculative “existed before the cut-off date”, insisting that “the structures we are discussing are not speculative and the company is very much aware.”

Background

Mr. Sammy Osei, interacting with some media personnel recently, is alleged to have accused the Dokyikrom residents of delaying Newmont’s bid to expand its TSF, which typically serves as the deposit grounds of wastes from the processing plant.

Mr Osei’s description of the resident’s buildings and other landed properties as “speculative structures” did not go down well with the people who say Newmont should rather explain its delay in resettling them rather.

Addressing the media at Dokyikrom over the weekend, Mr. Emmanuel Kombert, spokesperson for the community said, “Newmont should explain to the public how the delay in the TSF expansion has contributed to the delay in resettlement of the Dokyikrom community. That is palpable lies. The TSF expansion and resettlement processes has no relationship. The only single thing causing delay in both situations is poor Sustainability & Environment Relations (S&ER) leadership and corruption.”

According to him, there is an ongoing discussion between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Newmont and representatives of the community and so they “are astonished as to why the company would come out with such publication and quoting EPA to have made statement that our structures are deemed ‘wrongful and ineligible for compensation.”

“We want the company to come out clear and indicate when and where these conclusions were made. This engagement is ongoing, and it involves all the paramount chiefs of the area, if it is not an attempt by Mr. Samuel Osei to deceive Newmont Corporate and win public sympathy, he should publish and give further account where EPA declared that the coded 292 structures under discussing are illegal, and hence thus not qualify for compensation”, Mr Kombert fumed at the press conference held at Dokyikrom to register their displeasure about the issue.

Incorrect information

He was emphatic that the structures of the community members are not speculative, and that the statement by the company in relation to extending some “relief support to the community members is incorrect and immature.”

The Dokyikrom community spokesperson called for the Full Built Asset Survey (FBAS) conducted by the consultant and validated by the Land Valuation Division and property owners to be used as the primary data for compensation as already agreed and signed with the company.

“Unfortunately, if the data lacks some basic technical information due to the incompetency of the firm, the community cannot be blamed or suffer any consequences. However, Madam Charlotte has communicated to Newmont corporate that the structures are speculative and hence do not qualify for compensation. Charlotte and Samuel are only doing this to protect their heads and are afraid to lose their jobs," he alleges.

Please find below the full address by Mr Emmanuel Kombert read at the News Conference held at Dokyikrom near Kenyase Number Two

DOKYIKROM COMMUNITY, AHAFO KENYASI NO.2

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 10/11/2023

Re-Sprawling speculative structures at Dokyikrom in the Asutifi District of the Ahafo Region is delaying the expected expansion of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) of Newmont Ghana Ahafo South operations.

Our notice has been drawn to the above media publication on graphic online on October - 30 – 2023 by the Communications and External Relations Manager of Newmont Ahafo South and North, Samuel Osei, with the above caption.

It’s quite unfortunate for Mr. Samuel Osei, a communication manager of a multi-national company like Newmont to communicate like street hawker or layman on the street. No wonder the social space (host communities) is not at peace for the company. The publication is full of lies and only trying to put dust in the eyes of the public and get their sympathy.

It is insulting and very demeaning for the company (Mr. Samuel Osei) to name or call our structures that existed before the cut-off date and have gone through the land access processes of the company as speculative and compare Dokyikrom to Ahafo North. Mr. Osei said, “the situation had caused delays in taking stock of the resettlement process for the past two years.” Newmont should explain to the public how the delay in the TSF expansion has contributed to delay in resettlement of the Dokyikrom community. That is palpable lies. The TSF expansion and resettlement processes has no relationship. The only single thing causing delay in both situations is poor S&ER leadership and corruption.

The structures we are discussing are not speculative and the company is very much aware. There is ongoing discussion with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Newmont and the representatives of the community. We are astonished as to why the company would come out with such publication and quoted EPA to have made statement that our structures are deemed ‘wrongful and ineligible for compensation’. We want the company to come out clear and indicate when and where these conclusions were made. This engagement is ongoing, and it involves all the paramount chiefs of the area, if it not an attempt by Mr. Samuel Osei to deceive Newmont cooperate and win public sympathy, he should publish and give further account where EPA declared that the coded 292 structures under discussing are illegal, and hence thus not qualify for compensation.

The structures of the community members are not speculative, and the statement by the company to pay relief support to the community members is incorrect and immature. As usual, this is the strategy the company employs to blackmail the community, win public sympathy, and galvanize the support of the government to fight the vulnerable and impoverished community. We are prepared to face the company and any allies.

The fact of the matter is that there is a serious conflict of interest as well as leadership flaws surrounding this issue that some company leaders are trying everything possible to cover up. Madam charlotte Tay Senyo (the Senior Manager Sustainability and External Relations) is alleged to be a major ‘shareholder’ to the consultancy firm that was awarded the contract, because of that there was no due diligence in the determination of the scope for the contractor. Again, Charlotte has a very poor stakeholder engagement and interpersonal relationship with the community and virtually every word of Charlotte is abusive, demeaning and irritating during stakeholder engagements. Charlotte who is full of selfishness has said with emotion her concern that certain local persons should not be paid beyond some of level compensation. If a leader is filled with such spirit of selfishness and low emotional intelligence, she cannot in anyway resolve any impasse or negotiate with community.

We demand that the Full Built Asset Survey (FBAS) conducted by the consultant and validated by the land Valuation Division and property owners is used as the primary data for compensation as already agreed and signed with the company. Unfortunately, if the data lacks some basic technical information due to the incompetency of the firm, the community cannot be blamed or suffer any consequences. However, Madam Charlotte has communicated to Newmont corporate that the structures are speculative and hence do not qualify for compensation. Charlotte and Samuel are only doing this to protect their heads and are afraid to lose their job. About 830 of the structures have gone through verification and are certified for payment using the FBAS data carried out by the same consultant. Surprisingly, the 292 structures that were present and captured in the FBAS data are just as the 830 structures, now described by Charlotte and Samuel as speculative. They only want to have their names in the good books of their employers.

There is an agreement signed between the company and project affected peoples, indicating that the primary data required for payment is the FBAS data. In this case, Charlotte signed for the company. Again, asset survey and completion chits which were completed by Newmont surveyors witnessed by a representative of land commission division of Land Valuation Division (LVD), structure owner and the representative of the Resettlement Negotiation Committee (DRNC) as required by law of Ghana have attached (Appendix A). Section 72(5) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (ACT 703) Compensation assessment and enumeration should be undertaken in the presence of the owner or representative of the property owner and an officer from the Government Agency Responsible for land valuation (Land Valuation Division of the Land Commission). We wholly accept the information contain in the completion chit as it complies with the provision of the law and, any other information (DRONE & RAPID ASSETS SURVEY) which do not contain any detail or complete information and again was unilaterally taken by the company. The company gave all structures existed before cut-off except some codes and followed with the FULL BUILT ASSETS SURVEY (FBAS). The FBAS gave birth to the completion chit which contains all necessary information () detailed enough to take any compensation and resettlement decision. Granted Charlotte Company identified any structure extension, why didn’t they include at least a clause in the completion chit indicating there were extensions to the existing structure? Why didn’t Newmont make it known to the stakeholders who took captured detailed information on the structure in presence of all the necessary stakeholders as required by law?

At our recent engagement with EPA, in the presence of all the paramount chiefs from our area, Madam Adiki Ayitevie and Madam Charlotte accepted the fact the data submitted by the consultant was incredible and accept the consequences thereof. Hence it is rationally incorrect to victimize the vulnerable community person. Irrespective of the company’s own inconsistencies and internal challenges, the poor community person cannot suffer penalty of it.

We strongly believe that Newmont Ghana Gold Limited at Ahafo is God given opportunity to Nananom and the good people of Ahafo South but not the seasonal selfish managers who think about their stomach but not the well-being of the project affected peoples. We are calling on Newmont global to investigate this matter to the bottom and ensure full cash compensation is paid to the last project affected person before they witness the closedown of the project at Ahafo South.