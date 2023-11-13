Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi

Crime & Punishment Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A young man in his late 20s is battling for his life after he was butchered in a foiled attempt to steal dry cocoa beans at Osedzi in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District.

The victim, popularly known as Cape, was slashed open in the abdomen and left shoulder and bled profusely.

The owner of the cocoa beans by name Roman Father, who caught the victim in the act, also smashed his face on a wall multiple times, leaving him with a disfigured face and a swollen neck.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, told the GNA that Cape and his two accomplices, all residents of Ajumako Kyebi, went to the adjoining community on Saturday, around 0300 hours with three sacks, allegedly to steal cocoa.

They were said to have found the cocoa on the compound of one man by name Roman Father, folded in a drying mat and the two accomplices positioned themselves as guards, turned off the lights and commenced operation.

Luck, however, eluded them when Father heard movements on his premises and silently sneaked out of his room with a machete, grabbed Cape and inflicted machete wounds on him.

The two accomplices, upon sensing danger, fled the scene.

A witness told GNA that Father kept Cape in his custody until about 1000 hours before taking him to the Ajumako District Police Station where he was asked to take him to Ajumako District Hospital.

Cape was stitched up and discharged the same day.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah

1 hour ago

Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and ribs – MP Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and r...

1 hour ago

Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace – Akufo-Addo “Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace” – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Family offers GH100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission staff Family offers GH¢100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission...

1 hour ago

ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23 #ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23

1 hour ago

Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi

1 hour ago

Police killer case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances Police ‘killer’ case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances

1 hour ago

Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia

1 hour ago

l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger dont know Muslim or Christian, NPP or NDC — Bawumia l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger don’t know Muslim or Christian, NP...

1 hour ago

Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu mourns Rawlings Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu m...

Just in....
body-container-line