Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia

Crime & Punishment Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A man believed to be in his early thirties was over the weekend murdered by unknown assailants at Kronum Aboahia in the Suame Municipality.

Eye balls of the deceased identified as Akwasi Tweneboah were removed and placed in his hands when his lifeless body was discovered by residents.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday at about 0300 hours in his room close to Otumfuo Last stop, a suburb of Krunom.

Some residents who spoke with GNA claimed the heinous crime could be related to a misunderstanding between the deceased and some group of thugs.

Also known as Akwasi Budo, the deceased is said to be the son of the late Kumasi Budo, a notorious hooligan known for terrorising residents of Kumasi, especially Ashtown and Buokrom in the early 1990s.

Mr. Elvis Nyantakyi, the Assembly Member for the area, said Akwasi Budo was a fine young man, who was always ready to assist in any community development project and lived with his mother and three other siblings.

The Suame Divisional Police Command has since commenced investigations into the matter, having deposited the body at the morgue.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah Attack on National Security operatives in Garu condemnable – Albert Kan Dapaah

1 hour ago

Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and ribs – MP Garu military assault: Autopsy report shows deceased suffered broken skull and r...

1 hour ago

Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace – Akufo-Addo “Inequality breeds poverty, threatens peace” – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Family offers GH100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission staff Family offers GH¢100,000 reward in desperate search for Missing Lands Commission...

1 hour ago

ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23 #ChaseJMKronoAirbus demo rescheduled for November 23

1 hour ago

Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi Man butchered for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi

1 hour ago

Police killer case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances Police ‘killer’ case: Jurors abandon court over unpaid allowances

1 hour ago

Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia Suame: Man murdered, eye balls removed and placed in his hands at Kronum Aboahia

1 hour ago

l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger dont know Muslim or Christian, NPP or NDC — Bawumia l'll be president for all; poverty and hunger don’t know Muslim or Christian, NP...

1 hour ago

Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu mourns Rawlings Plot by traitors to takeover NDC has intensified since you died – Martin Amidu m...

Just in....
body-container-line