Mayor of Tirana calls on Youth and Sports Minister

The Mayor of Tirana, the capital of Albania, Hon Erion Veliaj, last Friday called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, to discuss possible collaboration in sporting activities and also enhance the relationship between the two countries.

Receiving the delegation, Mr Ussif noted that he had seen what the city of Tirana was doing in the area of sports, adding that the youth are the greatest resource any country could have and their needs should also be harnessed.

He called for collaboration between the Ministry and the city of Tirana to develop the talented youth of their respective countries.

The Minister used the opportunity to inform the Mayor and his delegation about the upcoming African Games which would be hosted in Accra next year and called for his support to deliver a memorable game.

The Mayor was accompanied by the Head of the Fire and Rescue Department at the Municipality of Tirana, Mr Shkëlqim Goxhaj, the Head of Territory Control Municipal Police of Tirana, Mr Toni Beni and Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Mrs Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun.