Dam spillage: NAPO didn't peddle falsehood in Parliament – Energy Ministry

Ministry of Energy has reacted to what it describes as distortions in news publications on the update of the sector Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, in parliament with regards to the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

According to the Ministry, the distortions may be borne out of either genuine lack of knowledge or deliberate distortions, clearly intended to achieve political and electoral gains and also to cause disaffection for the Minister.

In a statement issued on Monday, 13 November 2023, the Ministry stressed that the Minister never “peddled falsehoods in Parliament”.

The Ministry, therefore, provided clarity on the Minister’s presentation in parliament.

“The VRA had to spill at the time it did to prevent the catastrophic collapse of the dam,” the Ministry said.

It noted that “the record will show that “before the spill in the month of May 2023, VRA and NADMO conducted a live simulation exercise in Mepe.”

It stressed that the “VRA, NADMO, Inter-Ministerial committee, CSO’s, NGOs, FBO’s and indeed well-meaning Ghanaians, have supported and continue to support the communities affected by the spillage.”

It reiterated its sympathies for the victims of the flood and asked the general public “to treat these twisted narratives with the utmost contempt it deserves.”

