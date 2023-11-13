Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

President Akufo-Addo to host leaders at reparation conference

Headlines President Akufo-Addo to host leaders at reparation conference
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to host the Accra Reparations Conference from November 14 to 17, 2023.

The four-day event, themed ‘Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice and the Payment of Reparations to Africans’, will bring together heads of state and governments from Africa and the diaspora, alongside academia, legal experts, and civil society organisations.

The conference aims to facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of actionable strategies to specifically address historical injustices, spanning the eras of slave trade, segregation, colonialism, apartheid, neo-colonialism, and neo-liberalism.

Distinguished leaders scheduled to attend include Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union; President Faure Essozimna Gnassigbé of Togo; General Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca of Burundi; and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, among other world leaders.

The gathering signifies a crucial step towards addressing historical grievances and fostering unity among nations committed to rectifying past injustices, according to a statement released in Accra on Monday, November 13, 2023

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Alan shows off impressive boxing skills against Bukom Banku VIDEO Alan shows off impressive boxing skills against Bukom Banku [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

AR: Two private security men shot dead at mining site in Mfante A/R: Two private security men shot dead at mining site in Mfante

1 hour ago

Two Oyoko traditional stools missing from throne room in Tain Two Oyoko traditional stools missing from throne room in Tain

3 hours ago

No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission assures No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission ass...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama We must guard our diversity, protect it from unnecessary politics — Mahama’s Aid...

3 hours ago

Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Albert Antwi-Boasiako Ghana gains bid to host maiden global cyber conference

3 hours ago

South Tongu District Chief Executive, Seth Kwesi Agbi Dam spillage: No money to bus relief items from District Assembly to victims — S...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP 2024 general elections We’ll launch ‘Unemployment Youth Alliance’ against your presidential bid, we'll ...

3 hours ago

2024 election showdown: Bawumia still has our votes despite the wrong direction of the country — Ashanti region 2024 election showdown: Bawumia still has our votes despite the ‘wrong direction...

3 hours ago

You cant be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO blasts Bawumia You can’t be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO ...

Just in....
body-container-line