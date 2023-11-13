President Akufo-Addo to host leaders at reparation conference

President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to host the Accra Reparations Conference from November 14 to 17, 2023.

The four-day event, themed ‘Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice and the Payment of Reparations to Africans’, will bring together heads of state and governments from Africa and the diaspora, alongside academia, legal experts, and civil society organisations.

The conference aims to facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of actionable strategies to specifically address historical injustices, spanning the eras of slave trade, segregation, colonialism, apartheid, neo-colonialism, and neo-liberalism.

Distinguished leaders scheduled to attend include Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union; President Faure Essozimna Gnassigbé of Togo; General Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca of Burundi; and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, among other world leaders.

The gathering signifies a crucial step towards addressing historical grievances and fostering unity among nations committed to rectifying past injustices, according to a statement released in Accra on Monday, November 13, 2023

-Classfmonline