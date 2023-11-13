C/R: Effutu MCE charges media to support Hepatitis B fight

Effutu MCE Alhaji Kassim Zuberu has called the media to support hepatitis B fight

13.11.2023 LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu Municipal, Alhaji Kassim Zuberu has charged the media to take a keen interest in public education about the deadly disease “Hepatitis B”.

According to the MCE, Hepatitis B is 500 times more dangerous than HIV/AIDS yet lacks media attention.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu Municipal, Alhaji Kassim Zuberu

Mr Alhaji Kassim Zuberu calls on all media houses to pay more attention and educate the public to know about the diseases.

He pleads with government to add Hepatitis B treatment to the National Health Insurance Scheme package.

In an interview with the Project Manager of Mumbies Foundation, Israel Adobley stated that the media has a major role to play in protecting the public from the disease by creating awareness.

Mr. Israel Adobley mentioned this when addressing the media during Hepatitis B screening organised by Hon. Afenyo Markins, the Member of Parliament for Effutu consistency held at Effutu Municipal Assembly premises.

According to statistics from the Ghana Medical Service(GMS), about 4million youths in Ghana are infected with Hepatitis B, a situation that demands the health authorities add it to the package on the NHIS.