Destroying, stealing, vandalising traffic lights a punishable offense — Road Ministry warns

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has expressed concerns over the rising number of traffic lights being damaged, stolen or vandalised across the country.

In a press release issued on Monday, November 13, the Ministry says an inventory shows "a significant number" of malfunctioning traffic lights are due to vehicular crashes, theft or deliberate vandalism.

"In most cases, the cost of replacement is equivalent to undertaking new installations. This imposes additional financial burden on the Ministry and the taxpayer for prompt restoration and timely maintenance," the release stated in part.

The Ministry has now started a nationwide exercise to fix damaged traffic lights. It is working with the Police to step up patrols at vulnerable locations.

The release warns that "it is an offence under Subsection 4 of Section 114 of the Road Traffic Regulation LI. 2180 to cause damage to the Public Road Infrastructure."

The public has also been encouraged to provide useful information on persons who destroy traffic lights and other road infrastructure for rewards.

A toll-free hotline and text number—0302773906 or 0302787373 or police command center number 191 (all networks)

18555 (on Vodafone and MTN short codes) were provided for this purpose.