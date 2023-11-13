Free 4-day diabetes screening kicks off at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital November 14

The National Diabetes Management and Research Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is set to undertake a massive four-day free health screening for diabetes.

According to information from the facility's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, November 13, the screening exercise will take place daily from Tuesday, November 14 to Friday, November 17 between the hours of 6am to 2pm.

The screening will involve a check on fasting blood sugar levels, an examination of feet for any complications as well as other tests to detect signs of the metabolic disease.

This comes at a time when the national burden of the disease continues to increase; establishing Ghana's position as a hotspot for diabetes on the African continent.

Though predominantly a non-communicable ailment, cases of diabetes are projected to rise to over 900,000 by the year 2030 if proactive steps are not taken according to the International Diabetes Federation.

The free four-day screening therefore seeks to create awareness and provide an opportunity for at-risk individuals like persons with a family history, obese individuals and those above the age of 45 to know their status early.

Early detection is crucial to diabetes management as it gives patients adequate time to adopt lifestyle changes, access proper diet/medication to control blood sugar levels and avoid complications.

Members of the public in and around Korle Bu are encouraged to take full advantage and help curb the rising prevalence of the chronic condition in Ghana.