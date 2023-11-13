Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana gains bid to host maiden global cyber conference

General News Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Albert Antwi-Boasiako
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Albert Antwi-Boasiako

Ghana has been selected to host the inaugural Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B), a watershed event bringing together over 800 cyber experts from around the world.

According to a press release from the Cyber Security Authority dated November 13, the conference will be held from November 29-30 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

It is being co-organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization through the CSA, alongside the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, World Bank, Cyber Peace Institute and World Economic Forum.

"Ghana's selection to host the GC3B demonstrates the country's hard work and dedication to building a safe and resilient digital ecosystem," the statement said in part.

It added that the conference "is expected to catalyse global action to elevate cyber resilience and capacity building in the international development agenda and in national development plans and investments as key enablers of sustainable development, inclusive economic growth, and social prosperity for all."

Ghana has gained recognition for its cybersecurity readiness through initiatives like the 2020 Freedom Online Conference and 2022 Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism workshop.

This is reflected in its rising Global Cybersecurity Index score - from 32.6% in 2017 to 86.69% currently, the third highest in Africa.

The four-pillar conference will create "actionable dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas among policymakers and industry leaders."

It will also witness the announcement of the Accra Declaration - "a global framework for collaborative initiatives to help countries increase their cyber resilience."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Free 4-day diabetes screening kicks off at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital November 14 Free 4-day diabetes screening kicks off at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital November 1...

2 hours ago

No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission assures No mining right shall be granted in Kakum National Park — Mineral Commission ass...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama We must guard our diversity, protect it from unnecessary politics — Mahama’s Aid...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Albert Antwi-Boasiako Ghana gains bid to host maiden global cyber conference

2 hours ago

South Tongu District Chief Executive, Seth Kwesi Agbi Dam spillage: No money to bus relief items from District Assembly to victims — S...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP 2024 general elections We’ll launch ‘Unemployment Youth Alliance’ against your presidential bid, we'll ...

2 hours ago

2024 election showdown: Bawumia still has our votes despite the wrong direction of the country — Ashanti region 2024 election showdown: Bawumia still has our votes despite the ‘wrong direction...

2 hours ago

You cant be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO blasts Bawumia You can’t be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO ...

4 hours ago

ER: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives E/R: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives

4 hours ago

Ghana doesnt need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia jabs Ghana doesn’t need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia...

Just in....
body-container-line