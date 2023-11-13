Ghana gains bid to host maiden global cyber conference

Ghana has been selected to host the inaugural Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B), a watershed event bringing together over 800 cyber experts from around the world.

According to a press release from the Cyber Security Authority dated November 13, the conference will be held from November 29-30 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

It is being co-organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization through the CSA, alongside the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, World Bank, Cyber Peace Institute and World Economic Forum.

"Ghana's selection to host the GC3B demonstrates the country's hard work and dedication to building a safe and resilient digital ecosystem," the statement said in part.

It added that the conference "is expected to catalyse global action to elevate cyber resilience and capacity building in the international development agenda and in national development plans and investments as key enablers of sustainable development, inclusive economic growth, and social prosperity for all."

Ghana has gained recognition for its cybersecurity readiness through initiatives like the 2020 Freedom Online Conference and 2022 Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism workshop.

This is reflected in its rising Global Cybersecurity Index score - from 32.6% in 2017 to 86.69% currently, the third highest in Africa.

The four-pillar conference will create "actionable dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas among policymakers and industry leaders."

It will also witness the announcement of the Accra Declaration - "a global framework for collaborative initiatives to help countries increase their cyber resilience."