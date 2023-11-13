Modern Ghana logo
We must guard our diversity, protect it from unnecessary politics — Mahama’s Aide

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, former President John Mahama’s Special Aide, has made a strong appeal to Ghanaians to guard the country's religious diversity from unnecessary politicization.

She warned that the unique religious tolerance that Ghana is known for risks being undermined if it is dragged into politics.

In a statement on social media today, Monday, November 13, she said "We must guard our diversity and protect it from unnecessary politics."

The Special Aide to Mr Mahama made the call amid escalating commentary on the religions of candidates.

Her comments come days after Ningo Prampram MP Sam George described NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a “religious prostitute” who owns allegiance to no particular faith.

But in an effort to lower tensions, Joyce Bawa Mogtari advocated: "Diverse religious and multi-faith interactions have been a major characteristic of our lives as Ghanaians."

She added "I remember our friends in Nigeria particularly always telling me how they envied and admired our unique religious tolerance and co-existence as a people in this country."

