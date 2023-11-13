Modern Ghana logo
13.11.2023 Social News

A/R: Two private security men shot dead at mining site in Mfante

13.11.2023 LISTEN

Two private security personnel have been shot dead with two others sustaining injuries at a community mining site at Mfante in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Ashanti region during a clash with forest guards from the Forestry Commission.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 10, 2023, when the miners were on break and left on site the security persons to protect the site.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Abu Issah told Class FM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that the two who sustained the injuries were Community Mining Committee members.

He said the two had gone to the site to meet with the Forestry Commission guards upon hearing the incident where they were also allegedly shot.

Mr Issah indicated that the forest guards were firing gunshots indiscriminately, adding that there was no provocation by the private security, but the forest guards intentionally shot them.

The government launched Community Mining in the area about two years ago to create jobs for the locals.

However, the Forestry Commission is said to have warned the miners to leave the site since it is a forest reserve, but the miners did not comply leading to the clash.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Tepa Government Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same hospital morgue.

The Assembly Member who said fear has gripped the residents, therefore, appealed to the government to document the Community Mining if there is no permit for them to operate legally.

-classfmonline

