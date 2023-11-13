Two Oyoko traditional stools missing from throne room in Tain

Oyoko Traditional Stool has reportedly disappeared from the throne room of the Seikwa Traditional Council in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The stool had been securely locked away for six years following the demise of the late Seikwamanhene, Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II.

During the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II, the Oyoko Royal Family made a startling discovery – two of their traditional stools were missing from the throne room.

Abusuapanin Kwadwo Asubonteng, the spokesperson for the Oyoko Royal Family, revealed that he had initially opposed locking the throne room. However, his advice was overruled by elders of the traditional council and the Tain District Security Committee (DiSEC).

Confirming the disappearance, Abusuapanin Kwadwo Asubonteng stated, "I told them not to lock the room due to some traditional rites we'll perform, but they insisted and locked it."

The missing stools, integral to the traditional palace, were officially reported to him by messengers, including the traditional priest.

Upon investigation, the Oyoko Royal Family found the report to be true, and the missing stools, crucial to traditional practices, are yet to be located.

In an effort to identify the culprits, the family conducted a ritual at the Seikwa River deity, pouring libation during their search for the missing items.

To compound matters, it was discovered that the grave of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana had been tampered with.

Nana Kwadwo Asubonteng expressed the family's deep distress, stating, "Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah with these unmemorable acts has caused the Oyoko Royal family much bitter grief."

The Tain district police have been informed of the situation, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the stools and the disturbance of the late Seikwamanhene's resting place.

