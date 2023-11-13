Former School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah dies

Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, the former National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme has passed on.

She died on Sunday, November 12.

Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, was born on February 1, 1960, in Dzelukope, Keta, Volta Region.

Under Mrs. Quashigah’s leadership, the Ghana School Feeding Programme witnessed remarkable progress in ensuring that children nationwide had access to nutritious meals.

The program aimed to enhance school enrolment, attendance, and retention, while also prioritizing the overall health and well-being of students.

She was also the wife of the late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former Minister in the Kufuor administration.