Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Former School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah dies

Headlines Former School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah dies
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, the former National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme has passed on.

She died on Sunday, November 12.
Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, was born on February 1, 1960, in Dzelukope, Keta, Volta Region.

Under Mrs. Quashigah’s leadership, the Ghana School Feeding Programme witnessed remarkable progress in ensuring that children nationwide had access to nutritious meals.

The program aimed to enhance school enrolment, attendance, and retention, while also prioritizing the overall health and well-being of students.

She was also the wife of the late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former Minister in the Kufuor administration.

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

ER: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives E/R: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives

58 minutes ago

Inequality is a threat to peace, security – Akufo-Addo Inequality is a threat to peace, security – Akufo-Addo

58 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2024 budget on Wednesday Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2024 budget on Wednesday

58 minutes ago

Sunday Earth Tremor has 3.6 magnitude, it's a minor one— Geological Survey Sunday Earth Tremor has 3.6 magnitude, it's a minor one— Geological Survey

58 minutes ago

via Reuters EU condemns Hamas' use of hospitals as 'human shields', urges Israeli restraint

58 minutes ago

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina campaigns for re-election in Toamasina on November 11. By RIJASOLO AFP Madagascar votes for president amid political crisis

1 hour ago

We've reduced suffering — Bawumia We've reduced suffering — Bawumia

1 hour ago

Ghana doesnt need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia jabs Ghana doesn’t need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia...

1 hour ago

Former School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah dies Former School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah dies

Just in....
body-container-line