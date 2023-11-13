E/R: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives

There has been a gory accident on the Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road in the Eastern region.

The accident occurred on Sunday, November 12, after a white Toyota Hiace, with registration number GM 3150-13 crashed head-on with a Pontiac Vibe private car with registration number GG 3528-14 en route from Asamankese to Achiase.

The Toyota Hiace vehicle had 15 passengers on board from Bantama, a suburb of Akim Akroso in the Asene Manso Akroso district

Eight people have lost their lives with others sustaining severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that the accident was caused by the Pontiac vibe private car.

It is reported that the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car after one of the tires burst while the driver was on top speed.

The car crashed into the Toyota Hiace.

The injured persons were rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital for medical attention.

The eight bodies were also conveyed to the hospital’s morgue.