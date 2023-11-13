Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives

Social News ER: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

There has been a gory accident on the Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road in the Eastern region.

The accident occurred on Sunday, November 12, after a white Toyota Hiace, with registration number GM 3150-13 crashed head-on with a Pontiac Vibe private car with registration number GG 3528-14 en route from Asamankese to Achiase.

The Toyota Hiace vehicle had 15 passengers on board from Bantama, a suburb of Akim Akroso in the Asene Manso Akroso district

Eight people have lost their lives with others sustaining severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that the accident was caused by the Pontiac vibe private car.

It is reported that the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car after one of the tires burst while the driver was on top speed.

The car crashed into the Toyota Hiace.
The injured persons were rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital for medical attention.

The eight bodies were also conveyed to the hospital’s morgue.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

You cant be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO blasts Bawumia You can’t be trusted on youth-focused promises; pay us and stop ranting — NABCO ...

2 hours ago

ER: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives E/R: Gory accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road claim 8 lives

2 hours ago

Inequality is a threat to peace, security – Akufo-Addo Inequality is a threat to peace, security – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2024 budget on Wednesday Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2024 budget on Wednesday

2 hours ago

Sunday Earth Tremor has 3.6 magnitude, it's a minor one— Geological Survey Sunday Earth Tremor has 3.6 magnitude, it's a minor one— Geological Survey

2 hours ago

via Reuters EU condemns Hamas' use of hospitals as 'human shields', urges Israeli restraint

2 hours ago

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina campaigns for re-election in Toamasina on November 11. By RIJASOLO AFP Madagascar votes for president amid political crisis

2 hours ago

We've reduced suffering — Bawumia We've reduced suffering — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Ghana doesnt need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia jabs Ghana doesn’t need rescuing from Mahama; economy much better than 2016 – Bawumia...

2 hours ago

Former School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah dies Former School Feeding Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah dies

Just in....
body-container-line