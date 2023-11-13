Sunday Earth Tremor has 3.6 magnitude, it's a minor one— Geological Survey

13.11.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) says the earth tremor that hit parts of Accra Sunday morning has magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

The Authority described it as minor and urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal duties.

“The earth tremor is a minor one and so it is not expected to cause damage,” the GGSA said in a press release signed by Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, its Acting Director General.

The tremor occurred on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at about 0720hours in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

It was slightly felt in Nyanyano Kakraba, Weija, Pokuase, Adenta, Kanda and some other parts of Accra central.

The statement said the recorded magnitude was indicative of the extent of the tremor.

It said the epicenter of the event was about seven kilometers off Weija (5.5318 N. 0.2933 W), with origin time at 0717 hours.

The Authority said it was committed to the continuous monitoring of the events to inform the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimise risk.

“Education and sensitisation of the public on awareness and response during earth tremors is important and currently being undertaken by the Authority,” the statement added.

GNA