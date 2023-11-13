Police dispatch rider hospitalised after collision while escorting VIPs in Kumasi

A police dispatch rider was rushed to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after a collision with a car on the Anloga-junction stretch of the Kumasi Airport road.

The incident occurred when the dispatch rider, who was escorting a VIP vehicle, attempted to bypass traffic by using the opposite lane.

Despite signalling for the oncoming car to slow down, the motorcade collided head-on with the vehicle with registration number AS-1142-16, causing the police dispatch rider to fall in the middle of the road.

Eyewitnesses said the police officer sustained injuries, while the occupants of the salon car were unharmed.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Bismarck said the dispatch rider resorted to using the opposite lane to navigate traffic on the Aboabo-Airport road.

The vehicle carrying the VIPs continued its journey despite the incident.

The collision compounded traffic congestion on the route, leaving motorists waiting for nearly an hour until police officers cleared the road.

A police towing truck later arrived to convey the damaged vehicles to the Airport police station.