SEND Ghana urges gov’t to retain Covid levy to serve as funding source for a Public Health Emergency Fund

Health SEND Ghana Deputy Country Director, Emmanuel Ayifah
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Civil Society Organisation (CSO), SEND Ghana has admonished government to prioritise a Public Health Emergency Fund (PHEF) in the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Amid calls by the Ghana Union of Traders for government to abolish the COVID-19 levy, SEND Ghana wants government to retain and rename the levy for it to serve as a funding source for the Public Health Emergency Fund.

"In light of recent discussions surrounding the COVID-19 levy, SEND Ghana acknowledges the concerns raised by the Ghana Union of Traders. However, we firmly believe that in light of the current fiscal challenge the country is facing abolishing the COVID-19 levy will be tantamount to revenue loss to the state especially when an alternative has not been found and annual budgets are always in deficit.

“In this respect, the government should consider retaining the COVID-19 levy and renaming it as the funding source for the PHEF,” SEND Ghana said in a press release.

The organisation strongly believes this approach will ensure that Ghana is better equipped to swiftly and effectively handle future health crises, without going for grants or loans or emergencies but contribute to building a more resilient healthcare system that can better serve the long-term needs of the population.

SEND Ghana shares the view that by heeding the call for a Public Health Emergency Fund, the Government of Ghana will be demonstrating its commitment to the well-being and safety of its citizens as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and the current national agenda- the National Medium Term Development Framework (2022-2025).

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

