Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.11.2023 Social News

Sakawa boy hangs, shrine discovered in his room

Sakawa boy hangs, shrine discovered in his room
12.11.2023 LISTEN

Effiduase District Police Command in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital has discovered a shrine in one of the rooms of an alleged fraud boy who committed suicide by hanging in his own at Dabi Asem, a suburb of Koforidua Asokore.

The deceased, a 30-year-old man, identified as Yaw Christopher who is into alleged fraud activities hanged himself in his room.

According to reports, the late Yaw Christopher was present in his room throughout the previous day, displaying no outward signs of depression or distress, until his body was found hanging.

1112202324130-ptkwn0a442-whatsapp-image-2023-11-12-at-125333-247x300.jpeg

The residents of Dabiasem were jolted by the grim discovery of Yaw Christopher's lifeless body in his room where he had allegedly taken his own life by hanging.

His lifeless body was later transported to St. Joseph's Mortuary at Effiduase after the Police had the information and stormed the house to convey the body for subsequent examination and post-mortem procedures.

The Police at the scene also found a suicide note in the room shedding light on the young man's inner turmoil.

The note read, “Oh God, please forgive me! If found, please sell my house property. Please help my mother, Martha Yaa Baby. RIP to my soul.”

1112202324130-8eu2xkjwvq-whatsapp-image-2023-11-12-at-124927-241x300.jpeg

The circumstances surrounding this untimely loss are currently under investigation by the police.

Residents had raised concern over activities of perceived ritualists and Sakawa practices in the area as the Asokore community has recorded strange killings in recent years.

1112202324130-vbqduhgtsn-whatsapp-image-2023-11-12-at-124925-300x225.jpeg

Meanwhile, the Effiduase District Police Command has taken charge of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking loss.

—DGN online

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We control one-third of NPP; no major decision can be taken without consulting us – Ken Agyapong We control one-third of NPP; no major decision can be taken without consulting u...

2 hours ago

Banking sector cleanup was done with hatred, envy — Prof. Gyampo Banking sector cleanup was done with hatred, envy — Prof. Gyampo

2 hours ago

NPP breaking the 8 possible but difficult — Prof. Gyampo NPP breaking the 8 possible but difficult — Prof. Gyampo

2 hours ago

Earth Tremor in parts of Accra: Remain calm, follow safety measures — Geological Survey Authority warns Earth Tremor in parts of Accra: Remain calm, follow safety measures — Geological...

2 hours ago

Ashanti region: Two shot dead, others injured in clash between Forestry officers and miners Ashanti region: Two shot dead, others injured in clash between Forestry officers...

2 hours ago

Accra Earth Tremor: Geological Survey gathering data to determine epicentre and magnitude Accra Earth Tremor: Geological Survey gathering data to determine epicentre and ...

2 hours ago

You couldn't sustain a 6hour economy, provide chalk for teachers but want to introduce 24hour economy —Mireku Duker jabs Mahama You couldn't sustain a 6hour economy, provide chalk for teachers but want to int...

3 hours ago

'Elect leaders who'll relieve us from our burdens; where they hail from doesn't affect our debts' —Kwesi Pratt 'Elect leaders who'll relieve us from our burdens; where they hail from doesn't ...

4 hours ago

NDC worried, confused over Bawumia's flagbearership victory, we're coming like 'kaikai' —Nana B NDC worried, confused over Bawumia's flagbearership victory, we're coming like '...

4 hours ago

Leave a legacy by stepping down for Bawumia to continue —Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo Leave a legacy by stepping down for Bawumia to continue — Charles Owusu to Akufo...

Just in....
body-container-line