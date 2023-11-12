Modern Ghana logo
We control one-third of NPP; no major decision can be taken without consulting us – Ken Agyapong

The Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong says his performance at the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary shows that he is a force to be reckoned with.

He indicated that no major decision can be taken by the party without consulting him.

Mr. Agyapong made the comments on Saturday, November 11, during a “Showdown” Thanksgiving party organized for his supporters and coordinators during the NPP presidential primary campaign.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primary with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47%, while his closest contender, Mr Agyapong, polled 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%.

Speaking at the party, Mr Agyapong thanked his campaign team and said that he was “underestimated” ahead of the primary.

“They underestimated us, but we’ve proven to them that we now control one-third of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said. “No major decision will be taken without consulting us.”

Mr. Agyapong added that he had been underestimated by many, including a pastor who predicted that his best performance would be 16%.

“There was this pastor who even said if I get more than 16 percent, he [pastor] should be killed,” Mr. Agyapong said. “But today, I am praying for that pastor, that God should grant him long life and he should not die soon.”

The showdown Thanksgiving party brought together in Accra all coordinators of Mr. Agyapong from every region in Ghana.

— Citi Newsroom

