Government policies have eroded confidence in banking sector – Prof Gyampo

11.11.2023 LISTEN

A professor of political science at the University of Ghana , Ransford Gyampo has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for not fulfilling the laudable economic promises he made while campaigning as running mate for President Akufo Addo.

He says the current economic situation is a far cry from what Dr Bawumia promised. Speaking on Key Points on Saturday, November 11, 2023, Prof Gyampo said policies implemented by the current government have rather worsened the plight of the Ghanaian and eroded trust in the banking sector.

“For the first time you work and you don't know where to keep your money . Whether to keep it under your bed,” prof Gyampo said.

The Political Science lecturer further noted that it is unfair for politicians to arrogate to themselves the right to tell Ghanaians how they should feel under the difficult economic circumstances.

“Ghanaians should be allowed to decide whether the economy is good or bad… Government must be candid with Ghanaians that times are hard,” he stressed.

Professor Gyampo made these comments while commenting on the ability of Dr Bawumia to make any difference in the governance of the country if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

It would be recalled that Dr Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Secured 61% of the votes against his closest contender, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who garnered 37%.

Official: Bawumia wins NPP Presidential Primaries with 61.47%

With his election, Dr Bawumia will face the NDC's John Mahama in what has been described as a two-horse race.

—3news.com