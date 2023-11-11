“Stop trolling him” — Shatta Wale defends Stonebwoy after Grammy snub

11.11.2023 LISTEN

Multiple award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah-Mensah Jr. also known as Shatta Wale has surprisingly defended his colleague and rival, Stonebwoy after the latter missed out on a Grammy nomination once again.

Despite Stonebwoy’s efforts, he and other Ghanaian musicians who submitted their projects for consideration at the 2024 Grammy Awards were not nominated.

Social media users, particularly those from the ‘Dancehall Commando’ crooner’s own fan base, Shatta Movement, took the opportunity to troll Stonebwoy.

in a video posted to Instagram, Shatta Wale issued a strong warning to his fans to stop such behaviour.

He stated that this is not the time to laugh at the downfall of another man when there is still much work to be done in the Ghanaian music industry.

He also called anyone who did so a fool and threatened to block them from his accounts.

