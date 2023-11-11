Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
11.11.2023 General News

“Stop trolling him” — Shatta Wale defends Stonebwoy after Grammy snub

Stop trolling him — Shatta Wale defends Stonebwoy after Grammy snub
11.11.2023 LISTEN

Multiple award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah-Mensah Jr. also known as Shatta Wale has surprisingly defended his colleague and rival, Stonebwoy after the latter missed out on a Grammy nomination once again.

Despite Stonebwoy’s efforts, he and other Ghanaian musicians who submitted their projects for consideration at the 2024 Grammy Awards were not nominated.

Social media users, particularly those from the ‘Dancehall Commando’ crooner’s own fan base, Shatta Movement, took the opportunity to troll Stonebwoy.

in a video posted to Instagram, Shatta Wale issued a strong warning to his fans to stop such behaviour.

He stated that this is not the time to laugh at the downfall of another man when there is still much work to be done in the Ghanaian music industry.

He also called anyone who did so a fool and threatened to block them from his accounts.

Watch the video below

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Emergence of religious and ethnic sentiments worrying – Ibn Chambas Election 2024: Emergence of religious and ethnic sentiments worrying – Ibn Chamb...

1 hour ago

Mahamas tour is out of fear of Dr. Bawumias election as flagbearer – Nana B Mahama’s tour is out of fear of Dr. Bawumia’s election as flagbearer – Nana B

2 hours ago

Government policies have eroded confidence in banking sector – Prof Gyampo Government policies have eroded confidence in banking sector – Prof Gyampo

2 hours ago

Stop trolling him — Shatta Wale defends Stonebwoy after Grammy snub “Stop trolling him” — Shatta Wale defends Stonebwoy after Grammy snub

2 hours ago

Three suspected Ghanaian gun runners arrested in US with over 100 guns Three suspected Ghanaian gun runners arrested in US with over 100 guns

2 hours ago

Dr. Bawumias flagbearer election was not Akufo-Addos project – Haruna Mohammed Dr. Bawumia’s flagbearer election was not Akufo-Addo’s project – Haruna Mohammed

2 hours ago

AFP - MUSTAFA OZER Turkey talks tough on Israel but resists calls to cut off oil

2 hours ago

Climate activists marched in Nairobi demanding drastic curbs on plastic production. By LUIS TATO AFP Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

2 hours ago

Ludovic Marin AP France's Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians

7 hours ago

Mahama wants case challenging his 2024 presidential bid dismissed Mahama wants case challenging his 2024 presidential bid dismissed

Just in....
body-container-line