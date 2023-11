Bawumia is not the one to rival Mahama — Martin Kpebu

11.11.2023 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner Mr Martin Kpebu has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be no match for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

He said that Dr Bawumia is part of the failed government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo therefore he cannot be different.

“After throwing us into deep economic problems you want us to vote for you?” Kpebu asked on the Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 11 while commenting on the election of the Vice President as flagbearer of the NPP during the Saturday, November 4 internal elections of the governing party.

“Bawumia is not the man to rival Mahama. If Bawumia wasn't as bad as Akufo-Addo he wouldn't have survived by now.”

Dr Bawumia in his address to the nation after his election invited the youth of Ghana to come on board and join him as he seeks to win the presidency to implement his vision for Ghana.

“I have my own vision and priority,” he said, adding that ” I will listen to your concerns because we are partners in its process.”

Regarding the sufferings of Ghanaians, he said “I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women …the work of economic recovery is underway, GDP growth has picked up.”

Dr Bawumia further thanked the NPP for the support he has enjoyed over the years leading to his victory as flagbearer of the party for the 2024 general elections.

He recounted the support that he has enjoyed since he was first picked as running mate in for the 2008 elections.

“I do not take this support for granted,” he said in his acceptance speech after the NPP internal polls on Saturday, November 4.

He further said he is prepared to work with all the aspirants in the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP for victory in the 2024 general elections.

In his victory speech on Saturday, November 4, he said “I am determined to work with all of them and all our supports to break the 8.”

To his main contender Kennedy Agyapong , he said “Well done, you really wanted to give me a down today.”

Kennedy Agyapong also called for unity among the members of the NPP to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Agyapong who contested in the NPP presidential primaries said he accepts defeats in the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP.

He asked the rank and file of the party to put whatever happened in the elections and come together to win the 2024 general elections.

“I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching, this election is fair, my grassroots have spoken, I accept the results in good faith,” he said.

He added “We are going to work tirelessly to break the 8. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party, with unity I believe we can break the 8, that is all I have been preaching for, I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, EC , and the party members for the commitment you have shown for peace. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown.”

Dr Bawumia polled a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346 to become the winner.

His votes represent 61.47 percent of the total valid votes cast. His closest contender was Assin Central Member of Parliament ( MP ) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong , who polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 percent to come second.

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 1,459, representing 0.76 percent to come third.

He was followed by former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh , who polled a total of 781, representing 0.41 percent.

—3news.com