There is no November 1 timeline for disbursement of second tranche of IMF funds – Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO
The Ministry of Finance has issued a release to refute a report by Myjoyonline titled "Ghana misses out on IMF's Nov 1 timeline for 2nd Tranche as external debt restructuring talks drag".

In its release on Friday, November 11, the Finance Ministry said the publication by Myjoyonline is false and should be disregarded by the general public.

"The Ministry thus wishes to set the record straight: There is no 1st November 2023 timeline for disbursement of the second tranche of the IMF funds. No deadline has been set by the IMF for the second tranche disbursement, which is due to take place after the IMF Executive Board approves the first review,” part of the release from the Ministry of Information said.

The Ministry further notes that external debt restructuring negotiations are progressing smoothly.

It said the government is making good progress in accordance with its strategic plan to engage the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) of the Paris Club to secure a Memorandum of Understanding on debt restructuring before going before the IMF Executive Board for approval of the first review.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance is encouraging the general public and media houses in particular to seek the facts and truth about any information that comes to their attention by reaching out to the Minister for clarification whenever they are in doubt.

