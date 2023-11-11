Glovo partners Ministry of Communications, Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center of Excellence in ICT to empower women in tech

Glovo, the pioneering multi-category app, has joined hands with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center of Excellence in ICT to launch an empowering initiative aimed at bridging the gender gap in the tech industry.

The Women in Tech Bootcamp, now in its first edition in Ghana, is a significant step towards providing young women with the skills and knowledge needed to increase employability in the tech sector.

With only 17% of tech-related jobs held by females, the underrepresentation of women in the tech industry is a significant challenge. The Women in Tech Bootcamp is a testament to the dedication of Glovo and its partners in rectifying this imbalance.

The Women in Tech Bootcamp, supported by Glovo, received over 3,000 applicants, and 100 young Ghanaian women between the ages of 22 and 35 were selected to undergo training in technical skills. These women are now equipped with the knowledge necessary to enhance their employability in the tech sector.

Rasheeda Seghosime, Glovo’s Regional Head of People in Africa, emphasized Glovo's pivotal role in this initiative, stating, 'As a prominent tech hub in Southern Europe and with a presence in various African markets, Glovo is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion. Our diverse team of female tech employees serves as essential role models for aspiring women in tech. Our vibrant and innovative office spaces worldwide provide a window into the dynamic world of tech, inspiring women to see themselves thriving in this industry”.

Seghosime continues, “Glovo's commitment to empowering women in tech is made possible through its collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Training Center. Their invaluable support has been instrumental in making this project a reality”.

The Director General for the GI-KACE, Dr. Collins Yeboah-Afari disclosed that the Centre is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse tech industry where women can thrive and excel. He expressed his appreciation to Glovo for financing the project and enabling women to break through the barriers they face in the tech sector through data analytics.

Through initiatives like the Women in Tech Bootcamp, Glovo is dedicated to fostering opportunities for women in the tech industry and driving positive change within the community. The company believes in the power of education, collaboration, and commitment to shape a more inclusive and diverse tech landscape.

This initiative is a testament to the potential for transformation when industry, government, and education come together to empower women in tech.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng stated that, under the leadership of Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekufful, the ministry seeks to inspire girls and young women to consider pursuing programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) by introducing them to career opportunities in the ICT industry and encouraging them to embrace ICT.

She expressed her gratitude to Glovo and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications for their support, which has made it possible for the 100 women to overcome the barriers often faced in the tech sector through data analytics training. She added that numerous career opportunities await the participants because of the knowledge they have acquired.

She continued “With this sponsored training by Glovo, support from MoCD and GI-KACE, this program has provided a unique opportunity for our women to acquire essential digital skills, particularly in the field of Data Analytics.”