Donate GHS200 to 'Heal Komfo Anokye Hospital' – Otumfuo urge Asantes

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, has initiated a fundraising campaign called 'Heal Komfo Anokye' to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the region.

The campaign aims to mobilise $10 million for the comprehensive renovation of the hospital, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has appealed to households in the Ashanti region to contribute GHS200 monthly towards this project.

The campaign, launched as part of the King's 25th-anniversary celebrations, emphasises the importance of collectively healing the hospital that has played a crucial role in healthcare for the region.

In his address, Otumfuo expressed concern about the deteriorating state of KATH, stating, "When our health deteriorates, this is where we will all be brought to. It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye."

He urged residents to commit to regular donations, emphasising that small contributions collectively would make a significant impact.

The King called upon high-profile Members of Parliament (MPs), particularly from the Ashanti region, to lead the mobilisation of funds from their constituents.

He urged them to prioritise the development of the Ashanti region and actively participate in the fundraising efforts.

A dedicated committee has been established to oversee the fundraising drive, and a Fidelity Bank account, mobile money numbers, and short codes have been provided for individuals and organizations willing to contribute to the renovation project.

Also, they note that potential donors can use the short code 7761955# (for all networks), MTN Mobile Money number 0544195525, and Merchant ID 195525, to donate funds in support of the healing of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

