Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Body of last victim of Afram River canoe disaster retrieved

Social News ER: Body of last victim of Afram River canoe disaster retrieved
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The body of the last person who drowned with 11 others in the Afram River has been retrieved by rescue operators at Azietsi-Korpe, a fishing community near Agyata village in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has disclosed.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Agyata Electoral Area.

Twelve people were crossing the river from Azietsi-Korpe to Agyata when their canoe capsized and they drowned.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Police, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service responded to the scene and rescued six people, including four female adults and two male adults.

Five bodies, including three elderly women and two young girls, were retrieved and confirmed dead.

Updating Citi News on the sad incident on Friday, Alfred Owiredu-Agyeman, the Eastern Regional Operations Director of NADMO, said “We just received an update from our district director that the sixth body has been retrieved from the river.”

He added “We wish to caution our canoe operators on the river Volta and Afram in the Eastern region to adhere to the use of life jackets strictly. NADMO supplied life jackets to these canoe operators somewhere last year, and we realised they are not using the life jackets well. At least using the life jacket will go a long way to save lives.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Tsatsu Tsikata Your arbitrariness staggering – Tsatsu Tsikata tells judge in James Gyakye Quays...

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parliament – Group to Napo Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parl...

2 hours ago

DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo

2 hours ago

Closure of Korle-Bus renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa MP Closure of Korle-Bu’s renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa M...

3 hours ago

Im inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan I’m inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan

3 hours ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong NPP polls: First-timer Bawumia used the presidential platform to good effects – ...

3 hours ago

Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram River retrieved Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram R...

3 hours ago

IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for external creditors - Prof. Gatsi tells govt IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for ext...

3 hours ago

Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament

3 hours ago

Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled

Just in....
body-container-line