Central Adoption Authority trains Adoption Agencies

The Central Adoption Authority (CAA) of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has organised trainer-of-trainer programme on the new Adoption Manual for Adoption Agencies.

The purpose of the training was to equip participants with the skills and capacity to enhance their understanding of adoption processes and make them effective ambassadors in the field of adoption.

Speaking at the training on behalf of the Chief Director, Dr Afisah Zakaria, the Head of CAA, Mr Steven Takai Dombo, said it was the mandate of Adoption Agencies to support the MoGCSP, Department of Social Welfare and the CAA in child protection.

The objective of the Manual is to provide essential materials for the Central Adoption Authority, the Department of Social Welfare and Adoption Agencies (where applicable) to conduct training for individuals seeking to undergo the adoption process.

Accredited Adoption Agencies are required to use the Manual to train Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs).