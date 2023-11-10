Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Central Adoption Authority trains Adoption Agencies

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Social News Central Adoption Authority trains Adoption Agencies
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Central Adoption Authority (CAA) of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has organised trainer-of-trainer programme on the new Adoption Manual for Adoption Agencies.

The purpose of the training was to equip participants with the skills and capacity to enhance their understanding of adoption processes and make them effective ambassadors in the field of adoption.

Speaking at the training on behalf of the Chief Director, Dr Afisah Zakaria, the Head of CAA, Mr Steven Takai Dombo, said it was the mandate of Adoption Agencies to support the MoGCSP, Department of Social Welfare and the CAA in child protection.

The objective of the Manual is to provide essential materials for the Central Adoption Authority, the Department of Social Welfare and Adoption Agencies (where applicable) to conduct training for individuals seeking to undergo the adoption process.

Accredited Adoption Agencies are required to use the Manual to train Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs).

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Our rivers now look like thick cocoa drink we used to do in boarding school; its sad – Sophia Akuffo Galamsey: Our rivers now look like thick cocoa drink we used to do in boarding s...

3 hours ago

Mion MP, NPP Women's Organiser fight over delegates food during flagbearer election Mion MP, NPP Women's Organiser fight over delegates food during flagbearer elect...

3 hours ago

Bawumia won his flagbearership with a taste of defeat, he failed to secure 100 despite the massive support — NDC Atta Issah Bawumia won his flagbearership with a taste of defeat, he failed to secure 100% ...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo nominates three Justices to Supreme Court Akufo-Addo nominates three Justices to Supreme Court

4 hours ago

One person arrested for felling 300-year-old Okomfo Anokyes cola tree One person arrested for felling 300-year-old Okomfo Anokye’s cola tree

4 hours ago

NPP running mate: NAPO tipped to partner Bawumia for election 2024 NPP running mate: NAPO tipped to partner Bawumia for election 2024

4 hours ago

ER: Body of last victim of Afram River canoe disaster retrieved E/R: Body of last victim of Afram River canoe disaster retrieved

4 hours ago

Tsatsu Tsikata Your arbitrariness staggering – Tsatsu Tsikata tells judge in James Gyakye Quays...

4 hours ago

We will deal with anti-gay bill - Majority Leader We will deal with anti-gay bill - Majority Leader

5 hours ago

Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament

Just in....
body-container-line