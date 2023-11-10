‘Play-Based Pedagogies Impacting Education’

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

10.11.2023

The Deputy Minister for Education in-charge of General Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has announced that the play-based pedagogies for teaching and learning at the kindergarten schools are making a great impact in the nation's education sector.

He explained that the play-based pedagogy which creates the opportunity for the children to learn through a set of well-planned play activities ensures that the children are excited during their learning activities, they are able to ask questions, overcome fears, get curious, and communicate properly without any hindrance.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour announced this when he led a delegation from the Education Ministry to visit the Obosomase Methodist KG and Mamfe Presbyterian KG, all in the Akwapim North Municipality in the Eastern Region on Tuesday.

The visit was aimed at ascertaining the current state of the play-based pedagogies and training being piloted in the schools.

The Deputy Minister commended Sabre Education and other institutions helping with the piloting of the play-based pedagogies in some selected schools in the country.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour stated that the Education Ministry was keen on foundational learning, especially early child learning, adding that the first two pre-primary education was very critical in the life of every child as it gives the children the enthusiasm for life-long learning opportunities.

The Deputy Minister indicated that after a few years of testing in some selected KG's in some municipalities, metropolis and district assemblies across the country, the results have been very instrumental, hence plans to roll out across all schools in the country.

Mr. Tony Dogbe, Executive Director of Sabre Education, assured the Deputy Minister that all the development partners were ready to cooperate with them to roll out the play-based curriculum in all schools across the country.

He explained that there is a need for all the stakeholders to contribute their quota towards getting the best learning outcomes for the nation.

Background

After years of testing, piloting and replicating, plans are being developed for Sabre Education, Right To Play and Innovations for Poverty Action to support the Ministry of Education and its agencies (GES, NTC, NaCCA etc) to roll out play-based kindergarten training nationwide so that every child can receive quality early years education.

Sabre Education, a non-governmental organisation, provides kindergarten children in Ghana with the best possible Early Childhood Education (ECE) by partnering with the government to implement play-based learning at scale.

As of now, 67 KGs in the Akwapim North Municipality are part of the piloting of the play-based learning project in the Eastern.

Source: Daily Guide