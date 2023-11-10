Ghana, right place to do business — Bawumia to Czech Business delegation

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has acclaimed Ghana’s business-friendly environment describing the country as a conducive place for trade and investment.

Dr Bawumia told the Czech Republic Prime Minister, Peter Fiala and his business delegation who called on him at the Jubilee House on Thursday that Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in Africa.

“Ghana is the right place to be for investment,” Vice President Bawumia touted.

Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his business delegation are in the country for a two-day visit to explore business and investment opportunities.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Fiala to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the Czech Republic, Vice President Bawumia said "I am certain that this will provide an opportunity for the two sides to network and explore the possibilities of business partnership and joint ventures."

"I take this opportunity to urge Czech businesses to take advantage of the immense business opportunities offered by the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in the areas of food and agriculture, energy, health, education and infrastructural development, among others."

On his part, Prime Minister Fiala commended Ghana for maintaining peace and stability, reiterating his country's continuous cooperation in economic and health sectors.

The Prime Minister said Ghana is one of Czech's top trading partners in Africa, adding that, "We appreciate the stability of your country and what you do for peace, security and stability.

Having supported Ghana's healthcare delivery with the ongoing construction of five polyclinics and the provision of some hospital equipment, Prime Minister Fiala reiterated his country's commitment to Ghana's healthcare.

"Healthcare assistance is one of our long-term priorities in Ghana," he assured.

Before the bilateral meeting between the two leaders, a business meeting was held between the visiting Czech business delegation and their Ghanaian counterparts.