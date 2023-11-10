Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana, right place to do business — Bawumia to Czech Business delegation

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
Headlines Ghana, right place to do business — BawumiatoCzechBusiness delegation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has acclaimed Ghana’s business-friendly environment describing the country as a conducive place for trade and investment.

Dr Bawumia told the Czech Republic Prime Minister, Peter Fiala and his business delegation who called on him at the Jubilee House on Thursday that Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in Africa.

“Ghana is the right place to be for investment,” Vice President Bawumia touted.

Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his business delegation are in the country for a two-day visit to explore business and investment opportunities.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Fiala to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the Czech Republic, Vice President Bawumia said "I am certain that this will provide an opportunity for the two sides to network and explore the possibilities of business partnership and joint ventures."

"I take this opportunity to urge Czech businesses to take advantage of the immense business opportunities offered by the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in the areas of food and agriculture, energy, health, education and infrastructural development, among others."

On his part, Prime Minister Fiala commended Ghana for maintaining peace and stability, reiterating his country's continuous cooperation in economic and health sectors.

The Prime Minister said Ghana is one of Czech's top trading partners in Africa, adding that, "We appreciate the stability of your country and what you do for peace, security and stability.

Having supported Ghana's healthcare delivery with the ongoing construction of five polyclinics and the provision of some hospital equipment, Prime Minister Fiala reiterated his country's commitment to Ghana's healthcare.

"Healthcare assistance is one of our long-term priorities in Ghana," he assured.

Before the bilateral meeting between the two leaders, a business meeting was held between the visiting Czech business delegation and their Ghanaian counterparts.

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Tsatsu Tsikata Your arbitrariness staggering – Tsatsu Tsikata tells judge in James Gyakye Quays...

58 minutes ago

Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parliament – Group to Napo Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parl...

58 minutes ago

DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo

58 minutes ago

Closure of Korle-Bus renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa MP Closure of Korle-Bu’s renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa M...

2 hours ago

Im inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan I’m inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan

2 hours ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong NPP polls: First-timer Bawumia used the presidential platform to good effects – ...

2 hours ago

Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram River retrieved Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram R...

2 hours ago

IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for external creditors - Prof. Gatsi tells govt IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for ext...

2 hours ago

Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament

2 hours ago

Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled

Just in....
body-container-line