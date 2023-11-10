Dam spillage: It's your obligation to ensure people with disabilities, children, women are provided for – V/R NDC to Gender Minister

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has bemoaned what it describes as the failure of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, to safeguard the welfare of the most vulnerable amidst the devastation caused by the spillage of Akosombo and Kpong dams.

According to the NDC in the Volta Region, children, the elderly, women, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups have not only suffered the brunt of the floodwaters but are also facing some discrimination in relief item distribution and staying under inhumane conditions.

A statement issued on Friday, 10 November 2023, signed by its Communications Officer, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, the NDC in the Volta Region noted: “This is an unacceptable and dire situation that requires immediate attention and redress.”

It stressed that while, the Media is “inundated with SOS calls and cries” from these vulnerable individuals the Gender Minister, “appears to be either sleeping or deliberately sitting unconcerned.”

“Even the reported case of collapse of an elderly woman in the Agbetikpo camp in North Tongu nor the weeping of a frail 85-year-old Janet Gidi on live TV that they are being discriminated against could not move her to realise that it is her sworn responsibility to cater for these vulnerable people.”

The NDC in the Volta Region believes it is the responsibility of the Minister for Gender, to ensure that these vulnerable individuals are “protected and provided with the necessary support during times of crisis.”

The Volta Regional NDC, further stressed that is the obligation of the Gender Minister to “take keen interest in and ensure equitable access to relief resources, and this blatant discrimination goes against the very principles she is entrusted to uphold.”

To the party, this is a “clear case of dereliction of duty, and it is high time” the Gender Minister stood up and be counted.”

The NDC in the Volta Region therefore admonished people and entities in the relief distribution chain to “deliberately and conscientiously prioritise persons with disability, children, aged and other vulnerable groups as being done by Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu.”

