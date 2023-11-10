Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram River retrieved

Five persons including three children have died after a canoe incident on the Afram River.

The canoe accident occurred in the evening of Wednesday, November 8, close to the Agyata community in the Afram Plains South district of the Eastern region.

According to information gathered from sources, 12 persons were on board the canoe and crossing the river from Kyireba to crossing to a farmland at Azietsikorpe in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District.

Before the canoe took off, it had two male adults, four female adults, and six children on board.

During the journey, the canoe capsized, resulting in the drowning of five people.

After days of searching for the bodies of the drowned persons, their deceased bodies have been retrieved from the Afram River.

The five bodies retrieved include three children and two adults.

The rescue has been possible after collaboration from the Police, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and local fisherfolks.

Rescue efforts continue to retrieve the body of the last missing person.