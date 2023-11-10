Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram River retrieved

Social News Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram River retrieved
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Five persons including three children have died after a canoe incident on the Afram River.

The canoe accident occurred in the evening of Wednesday, November 8, close to the Agyata community in the Afram Plains South district of the Eastern region.

According to information gathered from sources, 12 persons were on board the canoe and crossing the river from Kyireba to crossing to a farmland at Azietsikorpe in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District.

Before the canoe took off, it had two male adults, four female adults, and six children on board.

During the journey, the canoe capsized, resulting in the drowning of five people.

After days of searching for the bodies of the drowned persons, their deceased bodies have been retrieved from the Afram River.

The five bodies retrieved include three children and two adults.

The rescue has been possible after collaboration from the Police, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and local fisherfolks.

Rescue efforts continue to retrieve the body of the last missing person.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Tsatsu Tsikata Your arbitrariness staggering – Tsatsu Tsikata tells judge in James Gyakye Quays...

57 minutes ago

Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parliament – Group to Napo Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parl...

57 minutes ago

DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo

57 minutes ago

Closure of Korle-Bus renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa MP Closure of Korle-Bu’s renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa M...

2 hours ago

Im inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan I’m inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan

2 hours ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong NPP polls: First-timer Bawumia used the presidential platform to good effects – ...

2 hours ago

Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram River retrieved Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram R...

2 hours ago

IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for external creditors - Prof. Gatsi tells govt IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for ext...

2 hours ago

Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament

2 hours ago

Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled

Just in....
body-container-line