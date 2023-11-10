Investigative journalism silenced across Africa due to threats of murder, criminal attacks by hired gangsters – Prof. Karikari laments

Celebrated Ghanaian media guru, Prof. Kwame Karikari has lamented how the work of the media in Ghana and across the continent has been affected by the retrogression of democracy in Africa.

According to the professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, the media’s function in exacting accountability and transparency in governance and in public life has become the main target of attacks on press freedom.

Describing this as a disturbing fact while delivering a keynote address at the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA 2023) on Thursday, November 9, Prof. Kwame Karikari said this is gradually killing investigative journalism across the country.

“It is a disturbing fact that the media’s function in exacting accountability and transparency in governance and in public life has become the main target of attacks on press freedom. The result is growing censorship and creeping self-censorship. But the worst victim is the very rapid decline of investigative journalism across the continent,” Prof. Kwame Karikari said in his address.

He bemoaned that due to threats of murder as well as attacks by hired gangsters, most investigative journalists on the continent have moved away or stopped the work of journalism completely.

“Through murder, threats of murder, arrests and detentions, intimidation, and other criminal attacks by hired gangsters or state security operatives, the once growing art of investigative journalism has been systematically silenced across Africa. Practitioners have either stopped and gone on to pursue less dangerous subject matter, left the profession altogether or found refuge outside their countries,” Prof. Kwame Karikari said.

Even as the renowned Ghanaian media personality recognises the challenges against journalists, he insists that the media must stay resilient and continue carrying out their duty.

He said as democracy needs effective media to work and advance, it is the same way the media needs a democratic environment to function effectively and to realise its relevance.

He noted that although democracy on the African continent is endangered and jeopardised, it is not beyond repair.

Prof. Karikari believes that if the media keeps the torch burning, there is hope for democracy on the continent.

The West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards is an initiative of the Media Foundation for West Africa to promote media excellence and media development in the sub-region.

Annually, the event brings together media practitioners, academics, civil society activists, representatives from government, ECOWAS, and the diplomatic community to reflect on the challenges and changing trends in the areas of free expression, media development, and access to information across West Africa. WAMECA also develops strategies for tackling these challenges.

The theme for this year's event is Media and Democracy in Africa.

In his remarks on day one of the two-day conference, Sulemana Braimah who is the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa argued that the media to be concerned about the backsliding of democracy not only in the countries where there have been coups but even in countries where there have not been coups.

He said WAMECA 2023 is focusing on media and democracy on the continent because many studies have shown there is a reciprocal relationship between the two.

“If democracy works the media can work better. If democracy is not working well the work of the media will be impacted. It’s not just about what we should do but it’s also about what must be done for us to do our work in a very meaningful way,” Sulemana Braimah shared.