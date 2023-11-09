Ghana Police Service ensure smooth experience at Tidal Rave Festival 2023

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service Dr George Akuffo Dampare and his team of officers ensured Ravers at the 2023 edition of the Tidal Rave Festival enjoyed a smooth experience at the festival.

At several points during the festival, the plain-clothed IGP was seen engaging Ravers as part of efforts to ensure their smooth festival experience.

Officers of the Ghana Police Service executed a seamless security measure from the car parking and the ticketing area at the Trade Fair to the traffic management on the road leading to and from La Palm Royal Beach, as well as uniformed and ununiformed personnel deployed to several vantage points on the festival grounds.

This operation by the police and their coordination with the private security team is seen by many as one of the key materials that made this year’s edition of the Tidal Rave Festival a resounding success.

In a statement of gratitude to the IGP and the Ghana Police Service, the EchoHouse, the agency that curated the Tidal Rave Festival said the police did a great job providing all the necessary support for a great edition of the festival.

“From our planning stages to executing the project, the Ghana Police Service has been incredibly supportive and reassuring,” the statement said.

“We are ever grateful to the IGP who offered the full support of the Police when we called on him,” the statement added.

The festival featured leading acts in the music industry including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, KiDi, King Promise, Efya, DJ Vyrusky, Kojo Manuel, and a host of other talented Ghanaians.

Besides the music concert, Ravers also got to experience several games and activities including the Raver Runway, the Creators Cove for all content creators. There was also the Surf and Step Zone for dance lovers, while the Surfside Stage offered back-to-back DJ sets. As a truly, beach festival, there was a Beach Play Zone on the beach for Ravers.

The festival also came with a myriad of Photo Experiences as well as curated brand activations such as the Captain Morgan’s Dock, Guinness Bright House, Fanyogo Treat Zone, Close Up Ball Pit, Fanta Play Zone, Absa Ignition Market, and a lot more experiences.

Tidal Rave Festival has been a youth cultural calendar activity and this year’s festival provided a lot of experiences that Ravers will never forget.

Source: EchoHouse