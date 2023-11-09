Bawumia holds bilateral discussions with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia welcomed Czech Prime Minister, H.E. Petr Fiala to the Jubilee House on Thursday, November 9.

During an engagement, the Vice President held bilateral discussions with the Czech Prime Minister.

The discussions focused on existing areas of cooperation such as economics, agriculture, health, defence, and security.

There were also discussions on new areas such as technology, mechanised agriculture, and trade which Ghana and Czech can explore for the benefit of the two countries.

H.E. Petr Fiala is the first Czech Prime Minister to visit Ghana.

His visit opens the door for the strengthening of existing cooperation between the two countries.

Over the years, the Czech Republic has been a strategic partner to Ghana's development.

During the engagement with the Czech Prime Minister today, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia used the occasion to thank Prime Minister Fiala for his country's support and cooperation.